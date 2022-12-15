The claims by the APC that Tinubu built the modern Lagos has been dismissed by the African Democratic Congress

The party said former governor Lateef Jakande, and two former military administrators are the fathers of a modern Lagos

The opposition party specifically mentioned General Mobolaji Johnson and Brigadier Buba Marwa (rtd)

Lagos - African Democratic Congress (ADC) has claimed that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was not responsible for building a mega Lagos city.

The ruling APC had during one of its presidential campaign rallies claimed that the development of Lagos was masterminded by Tinubu, who was governor from 1999 to 2007.

Tinubu is frequently called the father of modern Lagos by his supporters. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

The party also said Tinubu has been instrumental in choosing his successors, which included Babatunde Fashola, Akinwunmi Ambode and incumbent Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to continue his good works.

Debunking the claims, the Lagos state chairman of the ADC, George Ashiru, stated that Lagos was built by former governor Lateef Jakande, famously known as ‘Baba Kekere’ and former military administrators – General Mobolaji Johnson and Brigadier Buba Marwa.

Daily Times newspaper reports that Ashriu said the three former leaders made significant contributions to the development of the state more than what has been achieved by successive governors in the fourth republic.

He added that Lagos state benefitted from special attention from successive federal governments since the days of British colonialism due to its political and economic potential.

According to him, Jakande, Johnson and Marwa established its structure and infrastructure without unduly exploiting the state and creating a dynasty out of it.

Ashiru, who claimed that Lagos has had marginal development since 1999, said Lagosians are tired of the APC just as Nigerians were tired of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015.

Source: Legit.ng