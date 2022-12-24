The Peoples Democratic Party has reacted to the recent development in the Rivers state chapter of the PDP

This is as the camp of the PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar reacted angrily as Rivers Government sealed off his office in the state

Atiku's supporters noted that no matter the actions of Governor Nyesom Wike, the former VP will emerge as Nigeria's next president in 2023

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

The special assistant on public communications to the Atiku-Okowa Campaign Organisation, Phrank Shaibu, has reacted to the sealing of the Port Harcourt Office of the campaign.

He told Vanguard in a telephone chat on Friday, December 23, that the matter was brought to the attention of the campaign.

PDP reacts as Wike sealed Atiku's office in Rivers state. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Atiku's camp reacts as Wike sealed his office in Rivers

Shaibu went philosophical as he said,

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Let me say this, whether the cock crows or not, the sun will rise. Atiku Abubakar will be President by the Special grace of God.”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the PDP Presidential Campaign Office located in GRA Port Harcourt was sealed on the orders of the State Government.

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike had a few weeks ago signed Executive Order 22 which prohibits the citing of campaign offices by political parties in residential areas without government approval.

Local reports indicated that the State chapter of the PDP PCC had applied for approval from the state government but has been kept in the dark about whether or not the approval had been granted.

2023 presidency: Gov Makinde stunned as Oyo PDP declares for Atiku

The Oyo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says they will support Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate, as against Governor Seyi Makinde, a party member who is still yet to declare his support for the party’s flagbearer openly.

This latest development was made known on Monday, December 19, by the party’s state spokesperson, Akeem Olatunji.

Olatunji’s submissions now mean there is a serious disparity in candidate choice between the state chapter of the party and the number one citizen of the state, Governor Seyi Makinde.

PDP Crisis: Atiku’s Camp Discloses Latest Move Ex-VP Is Making To Settle Rift With Wike, Others

Hope beaconed in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the party is set to resolve the rift with Governor Nyesom Wike and other aggrieved governors known as G5 Governor.

This development was disclosed by Senator Ben Obi and Professor Obiora Okonkwo, the chairman and director general of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council in Anambra state.

The duo made the disclosure at a pre-campaign flag-off press conference in Awka on Wednesday, December 14.

Source: Legit.ng