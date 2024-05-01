Former Super Eagles star Nwankwo Kanu's alleged video of going broke and becoming homeless is false

The origin of the video was traced to two YouTube videos why the image was traced to Alamy

Kanu recently shared an invitation for charity matches and presently has a four-year deal with Sportsbet.io

The alleged viral video of the former Super Eagles legend, Nwankwo Kanu becoming poor and homeless after making billions during his football career has been confirmed fake.

In a recent TikTok video by Yaw Blaq, the former Super Eagles captain was said to have gone broke and become homeless. Yaw Blaq merged two images in the video and captioned, "Our brothers and sisters in Nigeria, is this true?"

Details of video alleging Kanu is broke

One of the images showed Kanu in action during his Super Eagles days, while the second depicted him sitting on the floor and begging on the street.

The first image's background featured three cars and a house; at the top, $950 million was written. The second image, "Broke," was created to show the former Nigerian international's alleged sad state.

According to Dubawa, the video had gone viral on Facebook blogs, claiming Kanu went broke following his alleged affairs with a South African lady.

Kanu is not broke

However, a recent search about the Super Eagles legend did not become homeless. A check on Kanu's recent posts on Instagram and X showed that he shared an invitation video to fans about an upcoming Charity Champions Cup by Atton Foundation.

Dubawa further disclosed that Kanu is the current chairman of Enyimba FC in Abia state and currently has a four-year ambassadorial deal with a crypto sports betting platform, Sportsbet.io.

Apart from that, it is worth mentioning that Mr Kanu is the current chairman of Eyimba, a Nigerian professional football club based in Abia state, and he has a four-year ambassadorial deal with Sportsbet.io, a crypto sports betting platform.

Origin of photos video alleging Kanu is poor

Meanwhile, Dubawa traced the origin of the video to two YouTube videos. The videos used photo collages as thumbnails and were titled "5 Nigerian Footballers Who Went Broke After Making Millions."

Thumbnails are reduced-size images used in preview for video content. Content creators often use the feature to lure viewers to click on their videos.

Also, Dubara revealed that the image has been overused and has lost its metadata. After zooming out the picture, the "Alamy" watermark was on the image.

A keyword search on their website revealed the original version of the picture. It was captioned "Black homeless beggar, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA."

