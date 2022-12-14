The supporters of Atiku Abubakar in Rivers state have told Governor Nyesom Wike that they are more loyal to the PDP than him

The director general and chairman of the PDP presidential campaign council in the state, Abiye Sekibo and Lee Maeba, disclosed this at the meeting of the council on Wednesday

According to Sekibo, some of them, who lost the governorship primary in the state, just as Wike lost at the national level, are not leaving the party or scattering things like the governor

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The centre can no longer hold in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as supporters of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the party, attacked the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike.

The camp of Atiku said they were more loyal to the PDP than the Rivers state, Leadership reported.

Atiku's supporters attack Wike, saying they're more loyal to PDP than the governor Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike, Atiku Abubakar

Does Wike allow Atiku's campaign to hold in Rivers state?

Atiku's loyalists disclosed this at the PDP presidential campaign council meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital on Wednesday, December 14.

The director general of the campaign council in the state, Abiye Sekibo, said when the majority of them lost the state governorship ticket of the party, they did not leave nor did they scatter things.

His statement reads in part:

“So, we are party loyalists and that is why we are saying that as wounded as we were; yes, it is true, we all expected to be made the governor but we were not made. Have we left the party? Have we pulled the umbrella? That is what makes the difference.”

On his part, the state chairman of the PDP presidential campaign council, Lee Maeba, said those supporting the ambition of Atiku Abubakar in the state have been in the party for years.

Maeba expressed regret that the governor had failed to condemn the recent attack on his residence in Port Harcourt, adding that thuggery and violence will do no one any good.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP became a dominant party immediately after Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999 and had control of 31 of the 36 states in Nigeria as of May 2001.

Despite its influence, there are 2 powerful northern states the PDP could not win since it has been in existence and its chances of winning the states in the 2023 election are being reviewed.

However, the table turned against the PDP and the once-African biggest political party is now an opposition struggling to stay united.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Femi Fami-Kayode, one of the spokespersons of the APC presidential campaign council, has disclosed that he would have done more than the PDP if he was not in APC.

The APC chieftain made the disclosure while picking holes in the manner in which the PDP is criticising the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling party.

FFK added that many APC members have now come to realise that they have to defend the Muslim-Muslim ticket because if the party lose, religion would not matter.

Source: Legit.ng