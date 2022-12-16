The campaign train of the opposition PDP has a great outing at its Anambra state presidential rally recently

The PDP in a statement thanked the good people of Anambra while noting the show of love during the campaign reaffirmed the state's support for Atiku Abubakar

The party further urged Nigerians to vote for the PDP and its flagbearer Atiku, noting a vote against the party is a vote for APC

The presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the party's presidential campaign council in Anambra State, have praised the people of the state for their massive turnout at the party's presidential campaign rally on Thursday, December 15.

In a statement on Friday, December 16, issued by the deputy director of media and publicity for the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign, Anambra State, Mr. Uloka Chukwubuikem, titled: "Thank You, Ndi Anambra," which was made available to Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, the party said that the Anambra people have once again demonstrated their love for Atiku, and support for the PDP.

PDP thanked Ndi Anambra for a successful rally. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

It said,

"PDP's presidential rally in Anambra was adjudged to be a very successful outing, and has also set a benchmark for other south-east states to compete with. The massive crowd that attended the rally was so great that Atiku himself openly commended the Anambra people for their organic support for the party and his candidacy."

Anambra, a home for the PDP, Atiku

The statement further said that the turnout showed that Anambra is a home for Atiku Abubakar, aside from being an in-law. According to the statement, there was no better way to honor Atiku than the massive presence of Anambra people on the rally.

"Before now, hardly could one believe that Atiku could attract such massive crowd as that which graced the rally. By that development, it is clear that those people doubting the party's grip of the state are now panicking.

"There is no other presidential candidate who can compete with Atiku Abubakar for the presidency, and this is a fact Anambra people have come to acknowledge," the statement stated.

PDP urged Ndi Anambra to vote against APC, but vote for Atiku

It further said that any vote against Atiku Abubakar and the PDP is a vote for the APC, which it said, destroyed Nigeria over the years.

According to it, the leadership of APC has molested and impoverished Nigerian youths, and these actions have resulted in insecurity and other problems that threaten the existence and unity of the country. It said that APC's nepotism against the Southeast and its same faith ticket can never be an option for discerning Nigerians.

The party thanked the southeast stakeholders, who were present at the rally, including serving and former governors, serving and former members of the National Assembly, and other leaders of the party from across the southeast and beyond.

"In a special way, we send our appreciation to the governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, who equally received and affirmed his support for the Atiku-Okowa recovery and rescue plans and what it shall benefit Ndi-Igbo in the long run."

Atiku, Tinubu or Obi? Ex-minister reveals preferred candidate northerners should vote for in 2023 and Why

On Wednesday, December 14, a former minister of state for Health Architect Gabriel Aduku said the north cannot afford to make a wrong decision in electing the next president in 2023.

Speaking at a summit organised by the Centre for Northern Awareness and Development (CENAD) in Abuja, Aduku said Nigeria needs a true leader that will work for the people and reposition the country.

The minister stated thus,

“We as Northerners must love ourselves as brothers and sisters."

Twist as Peter Obi’s running mate Baba-Ahmed makes strong revelation about Tinubu's ambition, links Buhari

Meanwhile, the vice-presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Datti Baba-Ahmed says the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), means nothing to President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, Buhari has finished with Nigeria and he is going to “unmake Tinubu after all his political successes”.

“At the UNGA (United Nations General Assembly), he (Buhari) says the only legacy he can leave is a credible election. Now, this is a heartbreak for APC,” said Baba-Ahmed, the running mate to LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Source: Legit.ng