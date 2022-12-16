Emman Umerah, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and member of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign council has thanked the people of Anambra and the southeast in general for attending PDP rally en-masses.

The PDP chieftain's gratitude followed Atiku's visit to Anambra to flag off his presidential campaign council for the 2023 election, Vanguard reported.

Umerah disclosed that the PDP presidential candidate has the interest of the Ndigbo at heart and would not fail the southeasterners.

He specifically assured that Atiku's presidency will address the issue of marginalisation that the people from the southeast have been yearning for.

According to him, Atiku sees himself as part of the Igbo people and loves them, stressing that he will never work against the interest of the Ndigbo.

Umerah said during Atiku's civil service career and 8 years as vice president, the PDP flagbearer built bridges across Niger, particularly with the people of the southeast where he has quality allies.

Adding that his allies in the southeast would not allow Atiku's presidency to deny Atiku their benefits.

He urged the people of the region to vote for Atiku while assuring that Atiku's presidency while assuring that it will be of great benefit to them, in terms of appointment and infrastructure.

