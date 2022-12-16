Atiku Abubakar's presidential campaign started Christmas early ahead of the popular festive season

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, and ally of Atiku Barr. Kenneth Imasuangbon embarked on a rice-sharing spree in communities in Edo state

While distributing this rice to the masses, he urged them to go get their PVCs and exercise their voting rights

The presidential campaign activities of Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have reached a fever pitch ahead of the 2023 general election.

An ally of the PDP presidential candidate, Barr. Kenneth Imasuangbon took it upon himself to stage a charity campaign in Atiku's name and distributed bags of rice to orphanages, hospitals, and villages to celebrate the yuletide period.

Atiku Abubakar has been tipped by top political pundits as one of the favourites for the presidential seat at the 2023 polls: Atiku Abubakar

As reported by the Leadership newspaper, Imasuangbon is fondly called the "Rice Man" for his gesture of always distributing rice to the poor annually.

While distributing this bag of rice, Imasuangbon urged citizens of Edo state to cast their votes for the PDP and its presidential candidate at the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

2023: "Get your PVCs and vote" - Imasuangbon

He further advised that residents collect their PVCs as it is the best weapon to vote out the ruling party.

Imasuangbon said:

“We are reaching out to over 50,000 persons in this year’s distribution of rice. Edo is ready for Atiku/Okowa presidency. We must come out enmass and vote for the ‘unifier’

“Besides, we will soon embark on a door-to-door campaign in villages across the State. Our target is to get 80 percent of the votes in Edo.”

During his rice-sharing spree in Uhunwonde, Orhionmwon, and Ikpoba Okha local government areas he told residents that Atiku's administration will put an end to poverty and hunger.

