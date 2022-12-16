The ruling All Progressives Congress flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu sure knows how to get Nigerians talking

In a video making rounds on the internet and shared by Jagaban's ally, Joe Igbokwe, Tinubu spoke about Agbadonomics and how Nigerians can tap into it and bridge the gap against unemployment

He however made a revelation that if Agbadonomicxs is studied properly, unemployment would be a thing of the past in Nigeria

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shared his two cents on how to bring low the high rate of unemployment in Nigeria.

In a video shared by Jagaban's strongest ally, a Lagos-based chieftain of the ruling party, Joe Igbokwe on his Facebook page, on Friday, December 16, Tinubu speaks on the term 'AGBADOnomics'.

Nigerians react as Tinubu talks about AGBADOnomics in a trending video. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu shed more light on AGBADOnomics

In the video, Tinubu revealed;

"I never knew what they called cornflakes until I got to America. And it is from our corn.

"This alcohol that we are using for coronavirus, I never knew it is from corn the corn we grow here."

"Haba, how many of it can we produce? We can cover the entire west African region. Let's do it at home. Let's do a whole lot of things at home. We can create the jobs."

Watch the video below;

Nigerians react

@aniolabdulai tweeted:

"Yes o we can do it at home.

"Please let give him the chance for this lifetime opportunity Insha Allahu."

@Charles04302502 tweeted:

"Na the corn u dey chop make you nor get sense like this, to know say nor be today them don dey promise this same thing, Abi na 2010 them born u??

@abang_thankgod tweeted:

"Always entitled to everything so na Nigeria get corn how many corn we dey produce

@lord_Emz tweeted:

"He’s hand shaking is what nobody saw ?

@sammyniran2008 tweeted:

"We saw it. His message is more important to us."

@Akanni1312 tweeted:

"Greatness!

@bakarbelle tweeted:

"He knows what he is talking about....great mind."

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

