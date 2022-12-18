Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has stirred reactions on social media as he celebrates Lionel Messi after inspiring Argentina to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Shortly after the match which saw Argentina defeat Kylian Mbappé's France 4:2 in a penalty shootout after a 3:3 draw, Tinubu took to Twitter to post a photoshopped photo of Messi wearing his signature cap with the caption:

"Emi lo kan of Doha".

"Emi lo kan", meaning "it's my turn", is Tinubu's political catchphrase. He uttered the words at Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun state, in June when he was seeking the support of APC delegates before the presidential primary.

The Nation newspaper has just announced the catchphrase as the Slogan of the Year.

"Perhaps it was not intended to be a slogan. But it became a thunderous one. It can be called an accidental slogan. Once the political giant uttered the expression in a political setting, he gave it life. It travelled far and wide via multiple media. The expression became an identity, a signature," the newspaper wrote.

Emi lo kan of Doha: Nigerians react to Tinubu's tweet celebrating Messi

Daniel Regha, @DanielRegha, said:

"Tinubu u can see Messi plans not to participate in the World Cup after this, cos he's getting old; He knows the younger ones are more qualified for the job next time. That's something worth emulating. Apply this philosophy in politics, u are contesting but u are n¤t fit to rule."

Ibraheem Abdullateef (Egghead), @_ibraheemlateef, said:

"You get it. Next year we win. "

Abu Afrah, @ynusaa, said:

"Argentina with structure has won the world cup."

Abdul.mkt‍, @Omope_Abdul, said:

"Messi scored a brace, captained his team, played every minute. He didn't sit on the bench asking El Rufai to score or take penalties.

"He attended debates. He was healthy. He’s done it over & over again. He didn’t order referee to give his own team red card."

PAPI WADE , @thepapiwadee, said:

"He tried 5 times before winning it, so you sef go try 5 times boss."

