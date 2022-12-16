Olamide Badoo took to Twitter to announce that Asake's Flytime concert, which is set to take place this December, has sold out

Asake again demonstrates that he is here to shift the narrative around the Nigerian music industry with his dynamic sound

Nigerians create a buzz on social media about the impact of the fast-rising star on their bank accounts while confirming the lengths they can go to have a good time

Afro-fusion singer Asake has again broken the internet with the news of his sold-out N70,000 concert tickets.

The YBNL music boss Olamide, and mentor to the Nigerian raving star, shared a post on Twitter showing the triumph of Asake’s Flytime concert, "Mr Money With The Vibe," geared to happen on December 22nd.

YBNL Asake sells out tickets to his 70k concert Photo credit: @asakemusik

Source: Twitter

Recall the controversy that arose when Asake’s December concert was announced. Nigerians expressed dissatisfaction with the high-cost tickets.

This time, Nigerians show shock over the persuasive influence of Asake’s talent. First, it was the debut appearance of his first album at number 66 on the Billboard 200. And now, the sell-out of a concert that costs most Nigerians their fortune.

Nigerians explode with reactions to Asake’s sold-out Flytime show

Legit.ng captured some other interesting comments online.

See some reactions below:

@iCONSam_:

"So una still buy the tickets after so many it's too expensive talk"

@dominicvibez:

"Streaming farm don buy tickets again"

@Lolatoye1:

"Thought we all agreed that it's too expensive??"

@BLEXOTOBBY:

"70k is too much Yen yen yen yen . Now Una don buy am finish"

@Musics_shade:

"Lagosians have money oh"

@lammy_prime:

"Na ritualists full naija because how"

@oluwahenry97:

"Money no dey, money no dey. Naso dem take sell out 70k ticket concert o. Father Lord!!!"

Ace promoter Smade hails Asake

Smade, a popular show promoter and serial entrepreneur, is one of the Nigerians who are obsessed with the rise and success of Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake.

He regards him as not only the future of Afrobeat, but also the movement's pride.

Smade shared a post on his page, noting that Asake's rise gives him nothing but hope and joy.

Source: Legit.ng