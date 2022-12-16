Nollywood actress and businesswoman Remmy Njoku recently took to social media to complain about the type of father Christmas she has been seeing around

The media woman noted in an empathetic post that she has noticed of late that the existing biting Sapa has made people Nigerianize Santa Claus and Christmas celebrations

Remmy, however, beseeched on people to go out and help people in the little way they can as they get in the Christmas spirit

Nollywood actress and co-founder of ROK TV, Remmy Njoku, recently stirred emotions online as she notes that people are not doing enough to get in the usual Christmas spirit.

The businesswoman, noted in a post shared on her page, said that the Yuletide season seems to have lost some of its hype and festive feeling.

Nollywood actress Mary Remmy Njoku sends a message to Nigerians urging them to get in the spirit of Christmas. Photo credit: @maryremmynjoku

Source: Instagram

She said over the last few days that the season kicked in, all she has been seeing are very aggressive-looking Santa Clauses.

Remmy even disclosed that at a party, she saw a Santa Claus that was dancing to an Asake's song, while another was twerking to kids at a Children's party.

She even revealed that she saw another Father Christmas that was even dragging biscuits with kids.

See Remmy Njoku's post about the Christmas feeling dying in Nigeria:

See how netizens reacted to Remmy Njoku's post talking about Nigerians not getting into the Christmas feeling

@ateweraphael:

"It's SAPA actually...... Christmas vibes all gone. Merry Christmas in advance ma'am..."

@chinyeretoniaigwemba:

"Thanks for this kind words,I love so much there nothing like putting a smile in a child face this Christmas,God bless you ma."

@lamena22:

"Abeg who go be my son Santa o. He is 6yesrs we need shoe and clothes. We go manage any food we see for Christmas."

@watcharena_9ja:

"We’ve officially switched to using ‘masquerade’ Father Christmas and their atilogwu dance moves."

@realsylviee:

"Christmas has been Nigerianlised."

@stellankechi__:

"That no Christmas Carol ehh is true oo."

@feyikemi.b:

"Na Sapa cause it. They do party at my kids school yesterday but they don't go cos I don't have money."

