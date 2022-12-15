The Atiku/Okowa campaign train made a stop at Awka, the Anambra state capital on Thursday, December 15

At the rally, Atiku promised the people of the state that he will handover to an Igbo president if he is elected in 2023

The former vice president also assured the youths and women of the state that their welfare will be his priority if elected

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Awka - No fewer than 9 governors and 15 senators of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) extraction visited Awka, the capital city of the Anambra state on Thursday, December 15, for the presidential campaign flag-off of the party's candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Legit's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, gave some of the names in attendance to include Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, who is also the vice presidential candidate of the party; Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, among others.

Atiku was surrounded by heavyweight politicians in Anambra during his visit to the state. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Among the senators in attendance were Uche Ekwunife, Dino Melaye, Ben Ndi Obi, and others.

Former minister for women affairs, Mrs Josephine Aneni; and former minister for aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, among thousands of other party stalwarts, were also in attendance.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Speaking during the rally, the presidential flag bearer of the PDP, assured the people that his presidency would be a stepping stone to Igbo presidency in 2031.

He called on the Anambra electorate, and the southeast in general to support the Atiku/Okowa presidential ticket; saying that only his presidency would have a soft spot for the Igbo people, and hand over to Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2031.

Atiku assured the mammoth supporters gathered at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, that if elected, he would prioritize the dredging of the River Niger; completion of the Onitsha seaport, among other things.

He said:

“I am going to be a stepping stone to an Igbo president in this country. I have shown it in my action because this is the third time I am running with an Igbo man, if you really want to produce a president then vote Atiku-Okowa ticket.

“I want to thank you the people of Anambra state for this warm reception I never thought I will see such a crowd in Anambra state and believe me we are not going to forget you, we are going to reward you handsomely.”

He thanked Governor Charles Soludo for the hospitality extended to him during the visit, and assured that as in-law, his government would make the state feel sense of belonging in his government.

The national chairman of the party, Senator (Dr.) Iyocha Ayu, urged Anambra electorate to cast their votes for PDP; contending that Atiku, a good in-law, will do better for them than the son of the state.

Ayu went memory lane on how Alex Ekwueme, Atiku Abubakar, himself and others sacrificed their time and resources to form PDP, and urged Anambra people not to abandon the party at this point in time.

Okowa, in his speech, described the party's flag bearer, Atiku, as a sellable candidate, a man of impeccable character, and a unifier.

He said:

“We asking all of you to work hard in Anambra state because Atiku Abubakar is a good product.

“Among all the aspirants, it is only Atiku Abubakar who has the requisite experience to recover the country from the hardship created by the APC government.

Atiku has pledged to empower women and youths including traders and startups with $10 billion. I plead with you to work wholeheartedly so that we can win the election in Anambra state.

“For the past two weeks, we have toured round the country as a part and I am quite convinced that PDP will win the next presidential election.

“This is not the time for sentiment. Vote for the PDP so that Anambra will be you ted among the states win by the PDP.”

2023 is the time to liberate yourselves from APC, Atiku tells Lagosians

Atiku recently advised the people of Lagos against returning the All Progressives Congress (APC) to power.

The former vice president, who spoke at the PDP's presidential rally in Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, also discredited the APC's claims of building major infrastructure in the state.

Atiku also accused the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his family of stifling Lagos for 23 years.

Atiku vows to restore peace in Plateau, revamp ailing economy in north-central state

In a related development, Atiku has promised to restore peace and economic stability to Plateau state if he is elected as the president of the country in 2023.

The former vice president made this vow at his party’s presidential campaign rally held in Jos, the Plateau state capital on Tuesday, December 13 3

He also vowed to ensure the roads in the state are connected to other neighboring state to promote economic development.

Source: Legit.ng