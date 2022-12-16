Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says his administration will revitalise Onitsha and industrialise it

He stated that even Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state is a testimony to the fact that he will work if elected president

The former Vice President revealed that his administration will champion the course for an Igbo president

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Anambra, Akwa - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has made a shocking revelation about his visit to Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state following his visit to the state capital Akwa for his presidential campaign rally.

During the rally on Thursday, December 15, the former Vice President revealed that Governor Soludo gave his vote of confidence to his presidential bid ahead of the crucial 2023 presidential elections.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar says his administration will champion the course of an Igbo president. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: UGC

Atiku while quoting Governor Soludo said:

“On our arrival today, we visited Gov. Soludo and he said to me that he believes that I will work when I win.”

As reported by Daily Nigerian, Atiku further revealed that Governor Soludo also asked him for a favour if eventually, he succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said:

“So, he urged me to reconstruct all the federal roads and control erosion menace in the state, as Anambra is regarded as erosion headquarters in the country. And I promised him I will do that.

“I also promise to dredge the River Niger and make sure the Onitsha port becomes functional if you vote in PDP in 2023. We shall also industrialise the state to create jobs for our youths.”

At the rally, the former Vice President also vowed to champion the course of an Igbo presidency if he gets to the office.

He said:

“I’m going to be the stepping stone to Igbo presidency. I have shown it by my actions because this is the third time I will be contesting with an Igbo man as my running mate.

“If you rarely want to produce a president, then vote Atiku/Okowa. I thank you for this wonderful reception and we promise not to disappoint you."

Source: Legit.ng