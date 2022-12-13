The PDP presidential campaign train made a stop at Jos, the Plateau state capital on Tuesday, December 13

Speaking to the mammoth crowd at the rally, Atiku vowed to restore peace to the north-central state

Plateau has in recent times, experienced communal clashes, herdsmen attacks and religious crisis

Jos - Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has promised to restore peace and economic stability to Plateau state if he is elected as the president of the country in 2023.

The former vice president made this vow at his party’s presidential campaign rally held in Jos, the Plateau state capital on Tuesday, December 13

Atiku acknowledging cheers from his supporters at the venue of the rally. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku who asked the mammoth crowd to promise to vote him in the next general election, vowed to ensure the roads in the state are connected to other neighboring state to promote economic development.

A statement from the PDP presidential campaign team sent to Legit.ng quoted him as saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“It is home coming for me. I have been a resident in Jos for 28 years. If you vote for PDP, We will revamp the economy, fix roads and connect them to other states and bring peace to women and children in the state.”

Atiku hails PDP supporters in Plateau state

Writing on his Twitter page, Atiku said:

“The energy that greeted our campaign rally in Jos today was frenetic. The crowd agreed that the ruling APC has failed Plateau state and Nigeria. The people of the Plateau agree that only the @OfficialPDPNig can RECOVER Nigeria from its current ruins.”

On his part, vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, said:

“There is sign we are winning the election. APC took Nigeria down the hill but Atiku will turn things around.

“There is hunger in the land, no employment but Atiku, a man of honour, with experience and knowledge will be turn things around. He is the only one capable by up stop the insecurity in the country. Come out in February and campaign for Atiku and we will reward you greatly.”

Earlier, the national chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorcha Ayu told the party’s supporters not to vote APC in the next election if the state wants to witness infrastructure development and peace.

He said:

“Don’t vote a party that will not bring development to the state, vote PDP and we will not shut your universities for one year, see what Jonah Jang did and we can replicate that if you vote PDP.”

Earlier in his address, DG, Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council Aminu Tambuwal acknowledged the warm reception, saying:

“Plateau is PDP and PDP is Plateau. If you vote Atiku, he will unify the country and all the lost glory of the country will be returned.”

2023: Atiku will win north-central region with ease, says Ayu

On his part, national chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorcha Ayu has predicted that Atiku will win the north-central geo-political zone of the country in the next general election.

The party chairman urged those who have left the party to return and join the winning train as the party is poised for victory in the next general election, saying:

“Atiku will get his highest votes from northcentral. I expect Nasarawa to give Atiku 95 percent of votes. We started the journey in Nasarawa 1998. I urge all those who have left the party to come back to the winning party, come join the winning train.”

Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council accuses Tinubu/Shettima of bullying media

Meanwhile, the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign organisation has condemned the Tinubu/Shettima campaign spokespersons for resorting to diversionary tactics of attacking and bullying the media.

The campaign organisation urged the Tinubu/Shettima team to clarify the allegations surrounding the conceived past of its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu instead of resorting to intimidation.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa campaign organisation, said that Tinubu and his handlers are only working hard to divert public attention from his alleged unpleasant past.

Source: Legit.ng