Atiku Abubakar says 2023 presents a chance from Lagosians to free themselves from the bondage that the APC represents

The PDP presidential candidate urged residents of Nigeria's commercial capital to kick out the ruling party at the state and federal level

The former vice president also accused the APC presidential candidate and his family of stifling Lagos for 23 years

Marina - Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has advised the people of Lagos against returning the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to power in both in the state and federal level.

The former vice president who spoke at the PDP’s presidential rally in Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, also discredited the APC’s claims of building major infrastructure in the state.

He said:

“Only a single family has ruled the state for 23 years. The federal government built the third mainland bridge, Agege motor road, and other road infrastructures in the state, the APC government is lying to you about developing Lagos.

“It is time for you to liberate yourself from a family government in power for over 23 years, by voting Jandor as your governor.”

The PDP flag bearer also promised to privatize all the refineries to raise $10billon for women and youth empowerment in the country.

He said:

“I will set aside $10 billion to empower young men and women. People have asked how I will get the money but If I privatize the Warri refinery and others, I will get the money.”

Atiku further emphasized restructuring of the country if elected.

Earlier, governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos, Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor said he will stop all forms is harassment by the and National Union Of Road Transport Workers and other miscreants hibernating in all motor parks and garages in the state.

His words:

“In the last 23 years we haven’t seen anything in Lagos and it is time for us to have a meaningful government in Lagos by voting me.

“Poverty rate has increased since Sanwo-Olu took over despite his claims of investment of N10billion in the employment trust fund in Lagos.

“Funke and I have been contributing our quota and employing people, we pay our taxes but Sanwo-Olu and his deputy don’t.

“Let me use this opportunity to tell the people of Lagos that you say the touts are terrorizing you but the governmentt doesn’t want that stop. As your governor, I will stop all forms of harassment in markets and motor parks and this is our pledge to the people of Lagos.”

Speaking also at the rally, the party’s Vice Presidential candidate and governor of Delta, Ifeanyi Okowa said:

“I know Lagos is ready to deliver a massive vote for the PDP in the 2023 polls. Atiku is acceptable all over the country and he is the one who can deliver to the people. PDP wants to restore the last glory of the country.

“The resources of Lagos must be used for the people. Not where the rich will become richer and poor poorer. Atiku is the only candidate that can restore the glory of the lost country.

“Therefore go from door to door and house to house campaign to the people, PDP will restore Nigeria’s greatness.”

On his party, the PDP national chairman, Senator Iyorcha Ayu told the gathering that Atiku will make Nigeria the best country in Africa.

He assured the people of Lagos that if Atiku is elected, he would abolish the multiple taxation system in Lagos.

