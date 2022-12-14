The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has been described as one who is quite humble in his dealings with other individuals.

A former national president of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nnia Nwodo, while speaking at his 70th birthday anniversary said Obi visited his family as a student.

Noting that the former Anambra state governor visits alongside his brother-in-law, Nwodo said the duo would take turns washing his cars and cleaning the entire house while spending the holidays with them.

Nnia Nwodo said Peter Obi used to help him wash his car as a student. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

His words:

"My Lord Bishop, I hope that I will not break your protocol but there are some people here, three of them, that I would like to greet. The first of them is, the one I will call a junior brother of mine and he and my wife's junior brother were classmates in secondary school as well as in university.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"They used to come to my house on holidays and when they come to my house on holidays - before you wake up, I see them washing my cars.

Also stating that Peter Obi has over time shown some level of good home training and humility, Nwodo, however, added that the then young boys will steal the cars on some occasions to move around town.

He said:

"They both has very outstanding parents and the humility that they displayed when they come on holidays and before we wake up, they are cleaning the house and washing the car. Of course, they stole the car to go out once in a while.

"But my brother-in-law is dead, Emeka, may his soul rest in peace. But his friend and boss, His Excellency Peter Obi is here."

4 days after Tinubu's appearance, Chatham House invites Peter Obi for conversation

Peter Obi, the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate had earlier been invited for a conversation at the Chatham House.

The former Anambra state governor will be discussing issues relating to the forthcoming 2023 elections in Nigeria.

Obi's invitation to appear at the Chatham House comes about four days after the flag bearer of the APC was featured by the Chatham.

Peter Obi meets top Nigerian pastor as he attends church's annual music concert, photos emerge

Peter Obi, who is the flag bearer of the Labour Party was at the Tafawa Balewa Square, the venue of The Experience free gospel concert.

At the concert Obi, the Labour Party's flag bearer met with notable individuals including Pastor Paul Adefarasin of the House on the Rock Church.

He visited the church alongside other political leaders including Frank Nweke Jnr, the Enugu state governorship candidate for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Source: Legit.ng