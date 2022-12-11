The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Saturday, December 10, met with the Olubadan of Ibadan Land, His Royal Highness, Oba Lekan Balogun.

Obi was at the palace of Olubadan to pay a courtesy visit to the traditional leader, the former Anambra state governor said in a Twitter post.

The Olubadan has asked Peter Obi to ensure he creates Ibadan state should he become president in 2023. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Also noting that he is grateful for the meeting between him and the monarch, Obi appreciated Olubadan for his audience and the hospitality showed to him at the palace of the traditional leader.

He added that all the wise counsel and request made by Olubadan was well noted as he moves in his ambition to become the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Yesterday, I was in Ibadan to pay a courtesy call on the HRH Oba Lekan Balogun, the Olubadan of Ibadanland at his Alarere, Ibadan residence.

"I am grateful for the gracious audience and hospitality. I took note of his wise counsel and requests. -PO."

Olubadan reacts

In his address, the Olubadan tasks Peter Obi with the creation of Ibadan State, if he wins the 2023 election.

Speaking through the Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, the traditional leader commended Obi’s delivery and plans on the various challenges bedevilling Nigeria.

He said that should Obi becomes president in 2023 and is able to tackle these challenges, Nigeria will become a country its citizens would be proud of.

He further urged the former Anambra state governor to remain committed to his initiatives to restore the nation back to the people.

4 days after Tinubu's appearance, Chatham House invites Peter Obi for conversation

Peter Obi, the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate had earlier been invited for a conversation at the Chatham House.

The former Anambra state governor will be discussing issues relating to the forthcoming 2023 elections in Nigeria.

Obi's invitation to appear at the Chatham House comes about four days after the flag bearer of the APC was featured by the Chatham.

Peter Obi meets top Nigerian pastor as he attends church's annual music concert, photos emerge

Peter Obi, who is the flag bearer of the Labour Party was at the Tafawa Balewa Square, the venue of The Experience free gospel concert.

At the concert Obi, the Labour Party's flag bearer met with notable individuals including Pastor Paul Adefarasin of the House on the Rock Church.

The former governor of Anambra state prayed for God to hear all the prayers made by many Nigerians for the nation.

He visited the church alongside other political leaders including Frank Nweke Jnr, the Enugu state governorship candidate for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Source: Legit.ng