Peter Obi of the Labour Party was at the Tafawa Balewa Square, the venue of The Experience free gospel concert

At the concert Obi, the Labour Party's flag bearer met with notable individuals including Pastor Paul Adefarasin of the House on the Rock Church

The former governor of Anambra state prayed for God to hear all the prayers made by many Nigerians for the nation

On Friday, December 2, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, was at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos Island to attend Nigeria's largest free gospel music concert, The Experience 17.

Obi attend the concert alongside the Enugu state governorship candidate for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Frank Nweke Jnr and other notable leaders and Nigerians.

Peter Obi met with Pastor Paul Adefarasin of the House on the Rock Church at The Experience 17. Photo: @Sports_Doctor2

Source: UGC

The Experience is an annual, free gospel music concert always held at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos Island, Nigeria. The concert which is hosted by House on the Rock lead pastor, Paul Adefarasin in 2006, had over 70,000 people in attendance in its debut.

The concert is always graced by key local and international gospel singers like Mercy Chinwo, Don Moen, Nathaniel Bassey, Chandler Moore, Travis Green, Tope Alabi, Sinach, Moses Bliss, and Dunsi Oyekan among many others.

Tweeting shortly after the event last night through the morning of Saturday, December 3, Obi said he enjoyed the presence of God at 'The Experience 17.

His words:

"I greatly enjoyed God's presence at THE EXPERIENCE 17, yesterday in Lagos. I thank the organisers of the program, and everyone who contributed in making it a huge success."

May God hear the prayers of many Nigerians concerning the nation

Tweeting further, Obi said:

"To the millions of people who participated in the program, both physically and virtually, may God hear our prayers for our nation and for ourselves. -PO"

Source: Legit.ng