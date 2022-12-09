Peter Obi, the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate has been invited for a conversation at the Chatham House

The former Anambra state governor will be discussing issues relating to the forthcoming 2023 elections in Nigeria

Obi's invitation to appear at the Chatham House comes about four days after the flag bearer of the APC was featured by the Chatham

Barely four days after Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 presidential candidate made an appearance at the Chatham House in London, his Labour Party counterpart, Peter will take a seat at the same arena.

In a post made by the Chatham House Africa on Thursday, December 8, Obi will be having a conversation on forthcoming Nigeria's 2023 general elections.

Chatham House will be having a conversation with Peter Obi in London.

The event, which is the second of several more to come aims to examine the 2023 general elections in Nigeria and the political developments leading to the poll.

Details of Peter Obi's conversation with Chatham House

According to Chatham House Africa, the event is billed to hold in London on Friday, January 16.

Peter Obi opens up tackling security, his plans with Yusuf Datti

Peter Obi promised to ensure he and his running mate will improve Nigeria's security situation.

Obi made this assurance while speaking with some stakeholders from the northeastern part of Nigeria.

According to Obi, he and his team are eager to see the Nigerian system work to the benefit of the people.

Peter Obi meets top Nigerian pastor as he attends church's annual music concert, photos emerge

Peter Obi, who is the flag bearer of the Labour Party was at the Tafawa Balewa Square, the venue of The Experience free gospel concert.

At the concert Obi, the Labour Party's flag bearer met with notable individuals including Pastor Paul Adefarasin of the House on the Rock Church.

The former governor of Anambra state prayed for God to hear all the prayers made by many Nigerians for the nation. He visited the church alongside other political leaders including Frank Nweke Jnr, the Enugu state governorship candidate for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

