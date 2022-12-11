Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has been accused of using the pulpit for his ambition in the 2023 election.

This is due to the fact that since the former governor of Anambra joined the Labour Party to increase his chances in the 2023 election, he has been seen in a number of churches.

Ifeanyi Okowa, the governor of Delta state and vice presidential candidate has accused Peter Obi of dragging the church into politics, alleging that Obi, who is a Catholic member, do not attend church programmes when he was the governor of Anambra state.

However, the Labour Party flagbearer has dismissed the allegation, alleging that he does attend programmes he was invited to, including church programmes.

The presidential hopeful debunked Okowa's claim in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Valentine Obienyem, who claimed that Obi avoid going to churches because of politics.

Some of the top churches Obi has visited in the recent time included:

The Lord's Chosen The Redeemed Christian Church of God Dunamis International Gospel Centre The Living Faith Church

