Labour Party candidate for the Imo state house of assembly in the 2023 election, Christopher Elehu, has been murdered by some suspected assassins

Elehu was killed at an early hour of Friday morning and the suspected gunmen reportedly visited other politicians' houses in the community

The politician's death came 10 days after another Labour Party candidate died at a sister's local government, Okigwe in the state

Onuimo, Imo - Christopher Elehu, the Labour Party Imo state house of assembly candidate for Onuimo Local Government has been killed by some suspected assassins on Friday, December 16.

After killing him, the suspected assassins proceeded to set the deceased's country home ablaze and destroyed his property, The Punch reported.

Labour Party candidate assassinated in Imo Photo Credit: Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

It was learnt that the unknown gunmen struck on Friday morning and for over 2 hours, they were shooting in the air.

How many Labour Party candidates have been killed in the 2023 election?

The suspected assassins were also reported to have visited the houses of other politicians in the area but they did not meet the politicians at home.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A source in the community who spoke on condition of anonymity disclosed that Elehu, who was popularly known as Wasco has been killed.

According to the source:

"Until his death, he was the Labour Party candidate in Onuimo Local Government Area. They invaded his house when everybody had gone to sleep and shot for over two hours."

Latest about Christopher Elehu, Labour Party, Imo, Gunmen, Peter Obi, 2023 Election,

The remains of the politician were lying on the floor, with matchet cuts, when the villagers woke up in the morning.

Elehu's death came 10 days after another Labour Party candidate in the Okigwe local government area, Chukwunonye Irouno, suddenly died.

Irouno was billed to lead Labour Party presidential campaign rally in the state but slumped a night to the occasion.

He was pronounced dead after being rushed to the federal medical centre in Owerri, the state capital.

2023 Election: Names of powerful churches Peter Obi has attended since he joined Labour Party

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, has been seen in many church programmes since he emerged as the party's presidential candidate.

Even Ifeanyi Okowa, the vice presidential candidate of the PDP, has accused Peter Obi of dragging the church into politics.

Valentine Obienyem, Peter Obi's spokesperson debunked the claim, noting that ex-Anambra governor attends all functions based on invitation, including church programmes.

Source: Legit.ng