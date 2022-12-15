Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party has revealed his plans for three main sections of the society

He stated that there will be no development in a given society without the inclusion of women, youths and PWDs

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso also shared the same sentiments with his counterpart

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso have both pledged to an inclusive government if given the mandate at the forthcoming presidential polls in 2023.

Both presidential candidates made this pledge in Abuja on Wednesday at an event organized by a coalition of civil society groups.

At the event, both presidential candidates reeled out their plans and agenda for Nigerians if they emerge victorious at the forthcoming general elections.

Peter Obi speaks on plans for women, PWDs and youths

Speaking at the event, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi said his administration will place absolute priority on women while stating that their impact is needed in governance and that there is no better inclusivity than that of a woman.

As reported by Punch, Obi said:

“We can’t talk about the development of any society without being inclusive of the three, call it sectors. We cannot talk about development without women; we cannot talk about development without youths. We can’t talk about it, without persons with disability.”

Similarly, the NNPP presidential candidate, represented by his running mate, Isaac Idahosa said there is a big plan for women if they were given the mandate to lead the affairs of the country.

Idahosa said:

“Anyone who undermined women in government did so at his peril. We have a whole lot, the total package for women.”

The civil society groups who organised the town hall meeting include, YouthHub Africa, Inclusive Friends Association and Women in Politics Forum, with the support of the National Democratic Institute and the United States Agency for International Development.

