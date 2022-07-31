The massive show of love Peter Obi received at the Dunamis Church on Friday is evident that the 'Obidient movement' is gaining momentum in the polity

This time around the former governor of Anambra state revealed he attended the Mid-Year praise and worship night to worship God and as well fellowship with Nigerians

Meanwhile, supporters of Peter Obi, hailed the rousing welcome received by the presidential candidate of Labour Party at the Church, indicating an affirmation of people’s love for Obi

Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi has revealed the real reason why he attended Dunamis International Gospel Centre on Friday, July 29.

Obi maintained that he attended Dunamis church to fellowship and thank God.

He disclosed this in a tweet shared on his Twitter page and accompany it with images of him at the church’s Mid-Year praise and worship night.

Peter Obi receives a rousing welcome at Dunamis Church, Abuja. Photo credit: @PeterObi

He tweeted:

"I spent an uplifting and exhilarating 8 hours of fellowship amongst fellow Nigerians @DunamisGospel 2022 Mid Year Praise and Worship, with @DrPaulEnenche, his family and other dignitaries."

Obi was given a rousing welcome

Supporters of Peter Obi, popularly known as Obidients, have hailed the rousing welcome received by the presidential candidate of Labour Party at the Church, The Punch report added.

In a viral video, Obi was introduced to the congregation by Pastor Becky Enenche, the wife of the Dunamis’ senior pastor, Paul Enenche.

As she mentioned that Obi was in the church’s 100,000-capacity building, the congregants gave thunderous applause and cheers, as some also chanted the presidential candidate’s name.

Despite Pastor Becky’s attempt to calm the crowd, the congregants kept clapping and screaming, as Peter Obi shook hands with the senior pastor of the church.

2023: Labour Party says suffering Nigerians are their political structures

National chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Hon. Julius Abure has called on Nigerians to ignore insinuations that the party has no structure to win the 2023 presidential election, adding that the suffering Nigerians are the LP’s structures.

It was reported that Abure stated this at a northwest one day mobilisation, sensitisation program with national officers in Kaduna state.

Represented by the national secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouq, the national chairman said the program is aimed at sensitising and mobilising more supporters to ensure they go to the polls against all odds for the success of LP and the Obi/Datti project.

Peter Obi: 'OBIdient' movement driven by the masses, says Umeh

On his part, the Anambra Central Senatorial candidate of LP in the forthcoming 2023 elections, Senator Victor Umeh, has declared that the 'OBIdient' movement is bigger than Obi.

He said the movement is now bigger than Obi himself because it is driven by the masses.

He added that Obi is very influential, stressing that the LP presidential candidate will get support across the country.

Source: Legit.ng