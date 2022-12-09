Some Nigerians have disagreed with the claim that the president of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, endorsed Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party

The cleric reportedly said that Nigeria needs a deliverer and not a leader to rescue the country in the 2023 election

A journalist took to his Twitter page to express happiness in seeing Obi in his church but in his comment session of the post, some netizens disagreed on whether Oyedepo endorsed Obi or not

Nigerians have started reacting to the visit of Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, to Shiloh 2022, a religious event organised by the Living Faith Church, popularly referred to as Winners.

According to The Punch, David Oyedepo, the president of Winners said Nigeria does not need a leader at this moment but someone that can deliver.

A journalist and a member of the church, Segun Odunayo, took to his Twitter page and expressed happiness to see the former governor of Anambra in his church while expressing optimism that Obi would make it to Shiloh next year.

Odunayo wrote:

"It was nice seeing Mr Peter Obi in my church yesterday, I didn’t see him in Shiloh last year but I hope we see him again next year "

The post got reactions from some Nigerians who claimed that Peter Obi was not endorsed by the presiding pastor of Winners, Bishop David Oyedepo, while some claimed he was.

Favour Afolabi claimed:

If you are a Members of Winners Chapel, then it's apparent that you're not a true Son of Bishop Oyedepo!

Bishop has spoken up very openly against the People that are contesting against Peter Obi today for the last 10 years!

Perhaps, you're one those guys that jump around?

Another netizen with the handle, @Xty50560418, took a swipe at Afolabi and wrote:

You are a liar like obi, we prayed for Nigeria and against all enemies of Nigeria, who told u obi is not an enemy of Nigeria.

He said I welcome all of u let the choice of God win, who told you obi is the choice of God. It is obvious papa didn't like obi.

@Fosterejim commented that:

Our DADDY our spiritual Father have told us that the number of votes that APC will gets , will determined the M!AD people in NIGERIA

So if you're in Shiloh this year and still go ahead and vote APC, you don't need any other thing than to be in CHA!N

@yomyum90 said:

"I'm sure he said more than that in 2018 against APC and still we know which party won, even won inside Canaan city polling units. So, follow your daddy while others in the congregation follow their choices. Omo daddy "

Another member, @Akoredeebony, commented that:

How can anyone be this cheap? Do you think Bishop is foolish? Papa will never say anything like that. Papa is not Obidense but a Bishop.

Read the threat below:

