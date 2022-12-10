The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost one of its key chieftains in Gombe state, Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, ahead of the 2023 general election

Gwamna announced his exit from the PDP on Friday, December 9, adding that he has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) with thousands of his supporters

The Sardauna of Gombe spoke extensively on why he left the PDP and his reason for choosing the APC as his next preferred political party

Gombe state - Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, a prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe state has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general election.

Gwamna, according to a report by Daily Trust, dumped the PDP for the APC alongside thousands of his supporters.

Legit.ng gathers the influential northern politician announced his defection on Friday, December 9. in Gombe during a press briefing.

2023 elections: Why I left PDP for APC, Gwamna reveals

Gwamna said the internal crisis, poor leadership, disregard for rule of law within the party and disunity made him leave the PDP for the APC.

He added that the PDP's leadership in Gombe state poorly managed the affairs of the party which led to the emergence of different factions.

The popular politician who is also the Sardauna of Gombe said his political ideology was anchored on unity, inclusiveness, fairness and justice.

He said he cannot belong to any party where such ideals are not absent.

PDP leadership in Gombe is about personal interest, says Gwamna

Further speaking about while he left the PDP, Gwamna said the party cannot manage Gombe state with the crop of leadership it has that prioritises personal interest against collective interest.

“In politics, internal democracy is very key and if you cannot find that playing out, then practising democracy on a larger platform such as governing the state becomes a big issue," he said.

APC in Gombe is more organised - Gwamna

Speaking on his choice of the APC, Gwamna said his new party is more organised in Gombe than any political party and has managed its affairs in a more family-like manner, Leadership also reported.

He called on his supporters to mobilise grassroots support across the state to ensure that APC retains the state with a better voting margin than that of 2019.

