Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has taken into his campaign team, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje former strong men

This is as the former aides to the Kano state governor were appointed into the campaign council of the the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

This development would however affect the chances of the ruling APC, Bola Tinubu in the state, in the forthcoming general elections

At least two top former aides of Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, have been appointed into the campaign council of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for 2023 governorship election in Kano.

Those appointed into the campaign council of the NNPP in a list sighted by Daily Trust at the weekend include Ali Makoda, the immediate past Chief of Staff (CoS) to Ganduje, and Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, the suspended Chairman of the state’s Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Kwanwaso appoints Ganduje’s ex-aides into Kano state NNPP's governorship campaign council, ahead of 2023 polls. Photo credit: Rabiu Kwankwaso, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, Rimingado was the candidate who contested for the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after he left the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Thier role revealed

While Makoda was appointed as the Director General of the NNPP Campaign Management Directorate; Rimingado, who has not announced his defection to the party, was appointed director in charge of security and surveillance.

A source in the leadership of the NNPP disclosed on Sunday, December 11, that the choice of both Makoda and Rimingado was strategic and not just to send a message but to achieve victory.

He added that they were aware that Rimingado played a similar role but unofficially for the APC in the 2019 elections.

2023: Returning APC to power suicidal, Arewa stakeholders declare

The Northern Awareness Initiative has declared that it will be suicidal for people in the north to vote the All Progressives Congress (APC) again in 2023.

The stakeholders made the declaration on Sunday, December 11 in Kano at a press conference.

The group of northerners also announced that in subsequent days, they will educate those in the grassroots in the north on the need to vote out the ruling APC.

2023 presidency: New twist as Labour Party chieftain reveals what can stop Peter Obi from winning

Umar Farouk, the national secretary of the Labour Party (LP), says only Nigerians can stop his party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, from winning the 2023 elections.

Farouk made this assertion when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, December 8.

Asked what could stop the former governor of Anambra state from winning the 2023 presidential election, Farouk said:

“That is the docility of Nigerians not to select good leaders. If Nigerians feel that they want to continue with the old order, that they don’t want a good leader, a leader that is going to salvage the situation that is up to them.”

Source: Legit.ng