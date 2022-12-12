The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship campaign office has been set ablaze by some suspected thugs in Gombe state.

Mohammed Barde, the PDP governorship candidate in the state confirmed that the office was set on fire on Monday morning, December 12.

The Gomber state commissioner of police, Mahid Abubakar, has confirmed the attack to newsmen and said that investigation into the incident has been launched.

Abubakar added that the police will get more details on the attack before going to the public.

Junaidu Abubakar, the deputy director of media of the Atiku/Barde campaign council condemned the attack and blamed members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for being responsible for it.

He added that Barde had on several occasions rejected violence and political thuggeries in the 2023 election and had so far stressed the need to engage the youths of the state in something meaningful.

He urged the people of the state to reject what he described as an act of oppression during the 2023 election.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The statement reads in part:

“The Barde Agenda rests on securing the lives and properties of the people, equal opportunities for the youth and women, rapid infrastructural development and providing a level playing ground for the opposition devoid of any undue oppression.”

Source: Legit.ng