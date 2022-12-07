A big win for the PDP as Alhaji Mahmoud Maijama’a, an APC governorship aspirant in Bauchi state, defected to the party alongside his supporters

Maijama’a was officially welcomed into the PDP when Governor Bala Mohammed hosted him at the Government House in Bauchi

The former APC chieftain promised to work for the success of his new party, the PDP, in the forthcoming 2023 general election

Bauchi state - Alhaji Mahmoud Maijama’a, an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Bauchi state, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general election.

Maijama’a defected to the PDP with his teeming supporters, according to the statement released by Lawal Muazu Bauchi, a New Media aide to the Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed.

Governor Bala Mohammed receives Alhaji Mahmoud Maijama'a as the former APC governorship aspirant in Bauchi joins the PDP with his supporters. Photo credit: Lawal Muazu Bauchi

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the former APC guber aspirant was received into the PDP by Governor Mohammed at the Government House in Bauchi.

2023 elections: PDP remains largest political party in Africa, claims Governor Mohammed

Receiving Maijama’a, Governor Mohammed said the PDP remains Africa’s largest political party that always supports Nigerians.

He added that the party is thoughtful, magnanimous and tolerant.Lawal Muazu Bauchi

The Bauchi state governor also said his administration had provided the people with exemplary and purposeful leadership and dividends of democracy.

He said he has introduced policies aimed at improving the living standard in the northern state.

Support my administration, Governor Mohammed tells Maijama’a, other defectors

Governor Mohammed also called on the defectors to support his administration’s commitment towards supporting youth and women across the state.

He said he is committed to providing and supporting the businesses of the youth and women for the socio-economic development of Bauchi state.

2023 elections: I will work for PDP's success, vows Maijama’a

In his remarks, Maijama’a promised to work for the party's success in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

He also pledged his loyalty to the current PDP leadership in the state, adding that all his supporters will be law-abiding party members.

2023 polls: Mass defection hits APC in Oyo state

In a related development, the APC was recently hit with a mass defection as over 400 members of the Oyo state chapter switched to the camp of its archrival, the PDP.

Comrade Raji Akeem Kolawole, who led the defectors, revealed that they would pledge their utmost allegiance to Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate.

The defectors were received on Tuesday, November 22, by Olubukola Olayinka, the Atiku/Okowa Support Movement leader in Oyo state.

Source: Legit.ng