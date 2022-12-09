Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani has been accused of incompetence, arrogance, anti-party activities and negligence of duty as a senator

The allegations were leveled by a youth group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu state

According to the group, the senator arrogantly been describing himself as the God of Enugu politics

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)Youth Ambassadors have adopted the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the Enugu East Senatorial Zone elections over the sitting senator and former governor of Enugu state Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani.

The group says the former governor is guilty of incompetence, arrogance, anti-party activities and negligence of duty as a senator.

In a press statement signed by the coordinator of the youths, Comrade Michael Nnamchi and made available to Legit.ng, the organisation lamented how the senator has arrogantly been describing himself as the God of Enugu politics that cannot be defeated.

Youth Ambassadors have adopted Enugu APC candidate over Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani. Photo credit: ThankGod Ofoelue

Source: UGC

According to them:

"Nnamani claimed to be God who thinks he is unbeatable due to a culture of thuggery. Comrade Nnamchi also noted that the senator has never consulted anyone since he bought forms for the election, rather he believes in the old way of election which is rigging."

He noted that his members have been unable to access him since working for the senator in 2019 and now he is back to use them again in 2023

In conclusion, Nnamchi said that they were neglected by the senator who adopted Sen. Ahmed Bola Tinubu of APC without the notice of his followers.

The PDP youth leader also maintained that the group has also seen competence in the APC senatorial candidate, Ada Ogbu and shall support her for better representation in Enugu East Senatorial District.

Influential former governor reacts to FBI report of $41.8m loot

Meanwhile, the former governor of Enugu state, Chimaroke Nnamani has debunked the report by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) that he looted the sum of $41.8 million while in office between 1999 and 2007.

The lawmaker representing the Enugu east senatorial district in a statement signed by him on Tuesday, October 4 refuted the claim stating that it was mere fake news meant to dent his reputation because of his political perspective.

According to Senator Nnamani, their absence spells discouragement and could prove costly for the party ahead of the 2023 general election. In a statement signed by Senator Nnamani, he warned the PDP hierarchies to be mindful of their actions and that isolating the aggrieved party bigwigs will affect the interest of the party.

Tinubu is most successful governor - Senator Nnamani

Similarly, Senator Nnamani has showered praises on the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The PDP chieftain, in a thread of tweets on Wednesday, August 10, said Tinubu is the most successful Nigerian governor.

Nnamani, however, said he will be voting for his party's candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng