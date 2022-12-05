A former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Dogara announced his defection from the APC on Monday, December 5, at Teslim Balogun Stadium (TBS) where the PDP's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is staging his campaign rally, monitored by Legit.

On Sunday, December 4, Dogara was appointed as a PDP presidential campaign council member, a development has generated reactions from the APC, Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The governor of Sokoto state and director general of the PDP presidential campaign council, Aminu Tambuwal, announced the appointment of Dogara into the council in a statement sent to Legit.

Giving his full support to the former vice president, Dogara, who has fully returned to the PDP, said:

"Atiku is the next president of Nigeria. I want to assure you that we are united to achieve this aim."

Dogara is one of the leading critics of the APC's Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket and has condemned the party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, for the decision.

Tinubu and the APC have defended the choice of a Muslim-Muslim ticket, urging Nigerians to look beyond religion and focus on the candidate's competence.

Source: Legit.ng