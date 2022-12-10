The ruling APC has lost two members in the Gombe state House of Assembly to the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP)

Hamza Adamu and Bappah Usman Jurara announced their defection from the APC to the opposition party on Saturday, December 10

The lawmakers representing Balanga South and Funakaye South respectively revealed why they took the decision to defect to the NNPP

Gombe state - Two serving lawmakers in Gombe state, Hamza Adamu and Bappah Usman Jurara, have defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) ahead of the 2023 general election.

The two members of the Gombe State House of Assembly announced their defection on Saturday, December 10.

Gombe state's NNPP gubernatorial candidate, Mailantarki, received two state House Assembly members, Hamza Adamu and Bappah Usman Jurara from APC. Photo credit: @KKSY_Reporters

Legit.ng gathers that Adamu is representing Balanga South while Jurara is representing Funakaye South.

The two decamped to the NNPP after meeting with the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki.

According to Daily Trust, their defection was announced barely hours before the flagging off of the 2023 election campaign slated for Saturday by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

The newspaper further noted that the defection made the NNPP the second major opposition in the state, as they now have serving members as legislators in the state House of Assembly.

Why we joined NNPP - Adamu, Jurara reveal

Speaking with newsmen, the two lawmakers said they joined the NNPP in the best interest of the state.

According to them, both APC and PDP do not have the requisite leadership qualities to unite and develop the state.

It was gathered that since the emergence of Mailantarki as the NNPP's gubernatorial candidate, aggrieved members from both APC and PDP have been moving to the party.

