The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) strategically silenced the noise that would have shocked the media from the backyard of its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) fixed its Lagos rally on Monday, December 5. Lagos is considered the stronghold of the APC, particularly Tinubu.

The PDP rally would have dominated the media space, considering the state it was held, probably with the crowd, comments, analysis, and people’s reactions.

Unfortunately, the same Monday is the day Tinubu had a question and answer session at Chatham House, a research institute in the United Kingdom.

The conversation with Tinubu at Chatham House strategically watered down the dust the PDP would have raised in Lagos in the media space as all attention was shifted to Tinubu, even with PDP spokespersons.

All the spokespersons of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council tried to join Tinubu’s trend while playing the opposition game.

Some of them are listed below:

Dele Momodu

While trying to condemn Tinubu for asking members of his team to respond to some questions, his audience asked, Momodu ended up praising Tinubu’s team members and APC supreme leader, President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said:

“It is horrifying to watch some respected intellectuals like Nasir el-Rufai and Kayode Fayemi as they struggled to window-dress Tinubu on a much-hallowed global stage.”

Daniel Bwala

The PDP presidential campaign council spokesperson took to his Twitter page on Monday night to describe Tinubu’s outing at Chatham House as a show of shame.

According to him:

“To be fit to be the president, you must think on your feet, exercise independent thought and expression. Be able to respond to any issue or question and finally must be able to make sound judgment calls”

Note that Bwala neither Tweeted nor talked about the PDP rally in Lagos.

Kola Ologbondiyan

Kola Ologbondiyan, the spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign council and immediate national publicity secretary of the PDP, also have his share of the Tinubu trend.

Like others, Ologbondiyan condemned Tinubu for redirecting questions to his team members.

