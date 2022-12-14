Reactions continue to trail the war of words between the APC campaign team and a popular media group in Nigeria

The media group had invited the ruling party's presidential candidate to a debate, sparking outrage in the APC's camp

PDP chieftain, Daniel Bwala, says the APC is frustrated after the outing of the presidential candidate at Chatham House

Twitter - Daniel Bwala, one of the spokespersons of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign organisation has accused the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign organisation of carrying out its frustrations on the Arise TV and ThisDay newspaper management.

Bwala was reacting to the war of words between the media group and the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign spokespersons.

Tinubu's spokespersons have been involved in a war of words with the ThisDay/Arise media group. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

While the media group accused the ruling party's chieftains of trying to stifle free speech, the APC campaign spokespersons accused Nduka Obiaghena, founder of Arise TV/ThisDay newspaper of engaging in corrupt acts in the past.

Bwala, a former APC chieftain, now with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the recent outing of Tinubu in Chatham House has caused frustration in the ruling party's camp.

He wrote on Twitter:

“Frustrated by utter failure in their Chatham house comedy skits, and possible denial of entry to the United States, they decided to unleash democratic mayhem on anyone at sight. Their first casualty is Arise TV and ThisDay. A stitch in time saves nine.”

‘Present Tinubu for debates, bullying media won’t work’ - Obaigbena tells APC

In a rebuttal issued on Wednesday, December 14, through Fauziya Mohammed, his chief of staff, Obaigbena said contrary to the claims of the APC campaign spokespersons, ThisDay does not owe tax authorities in South Africa.

In a statement seen by Legit.ng, Obaigbena said if they have any evidence, they should publish it, adding that:

“No misinformation, fake news of Bayo Onanuga and Dele Alake will change Obaigbena’s global trajectory.”

2023: I thank God I am not Tinubu's running mate, says Dogara

Meanwhile, ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara, has declared that he is grateful he is not Tinubu's running mate in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Dogara made the comment during an interaction with journalists in Bauchi while reacting to a question that he is not supporting the APC presidential candidate because he was not chosen as the vice presidential candidate of the ruling party.

He said:

“I am more than grateful to God that it didn’t happen and so many friends and well wishers have also said to me they are thanking God daily that I am not on that ticket granted what they now see and know about the candidate.”

2023: CSO writes INEC, demands delisting of Tinubu as presidential candidate

In a related development, a civil society organisation the Action Alliance of Virginia Pavilion, has called on the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, to disqualify Tinubu from the 2023 presidential contest.

The group in a letter seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, December 13, stated that Tinubu by virtue of his forfeiture of the sum of $460, 000 to the United States government in 1993 is not fit to hold public office.

In the letter dated Monday, November 14 and signed by the group's lawyer, Mr Kalu Kalu, the group argued that Section 137(1)(d) of the 1999 Constitution forbids anyone under a fine for any offence involving dishonesty or fraud from vying for the office of president in Nigeria.

