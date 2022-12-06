The leadership of the Hydro Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPADEC) has been commended for its efforts in stirring the affairs of the agency

This commendation was handed to HYPADEC by the Northern Human Rights Coalition during a meeting in Abuja

According to the coalition, host communities in the various states have continually benefited from tremendous interventions by the Commission

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Northern Human Rights Coalition on Tuesday, December 6, released a report on the critical assessment of the activities of the Hydro Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPADEC) within the last two years.

This assessment, the coalition said was conducted to put issues in proper perspective regarding the impact the commission has had in the Hydro Electric Power Producing areas in Nigeria.

The Abubakar Yelwa-led tenure of HYPADEC has been commended for initiatives implemented to tackle flood in the north. Photo: Legit.ng

Source: Original

NHRC said that through its assessment it observed that the management of the commission, since its inauguration, has introduced projects and policies that have positioned it to strategically fulfil its mandate.

Speaking during a press conference in Abuja, Yakubu D. Mailafiya who represented the coalition said HYPADEC has made numerous interventions in mitigating the effect of flooding arising from the activities of Hydro dams in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mailafiya noted that the interventions which have taken place in Niger, Kebbi, Kwara, Benue, Kogi and Plateau is was achieved through the outstanding leadership showcased by the managing director of HYPADEC, Abubakar Yelwa.

His words:

"The leadership of HYPADEC also ensured that staff recruitment issues pass through a most transparent process that has seen the recruitment of some of the best hands in the country with an emphasis on the indigenes of member states.

"Staff welfare and remuneration have also been given adequate attention, which has necessitated the commission's operational effectiveness in addressing the environmental and ecological challenges in member states.

"The commission also has a staff reward mechanism that rewards outstanding staff members for discharging their responsibilities. This is buttressed by providing the necessary work tools and a conducive work environment for staff to carry out their jobs without encumbrances."

The report identified areas such as community relations as one of the strong points of the Abubakar Yelwa-led management of HYPADEC.

Effect of HYPADEC initiatives on host communities

According to the report, the host communities in the various states have continually received interventions through a robust platform for interaction and feedback on issues affecting their livelihood sources.

It said that the Abubakar Yelwa-led management has a robust mechanism for checks and balances in the organization as the commission processes are subjected to detailed scrutiny through a multilayer process that ensures that the commission's activities serve their purpose in the member states.

Thus, the leadership strides of Abubakar Yelwa in HYPADEC are commendable and an example of leadership that ought to be emulated by other agencies and parastatals in the country.

He added:

"By this medium, the Northern Human Rights Coalition informs the general public that the planned protest against the managing director of HYPADEC, slated for December 6th 2022, has been cancelled.

"This decision is hinged on the avalanche of evidence of the sterling leadership provided by Abubakar Yelwa since his appointment.

"We also inform members of the general public of our intention to continually monitor the operations of HYPADEC in the months and years ahead and make findings public in an objective manner such as this."

Flooding: Akwa Ibom indigenes release report on govt activities in their state

Akwa Ibom indigenes have hailed the actions of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) during the flooding that affected key communities in the state.

The people of Akwa Ibom state said that the agency surpassed their expectations of alleviating the sufferings of the victims of the flood.

According to the indigenes, it is important for key attention to be paid to warnings issued by NEMA from time to time to prevent displacement of the people and loss of lives and property from flooding.

Gov Emmanuel sympathizes with flood victims in Akwa Ibom, orders for remedial measures

The Akwa Ibom state governor, Udom Emmanuel sympathized with flood victims in the state and ordered the ministry of works, and other relevant agencies to put remedial measures to reduce flooding in affected areas of the state.

Governor Emmanuel gave the directive while embarking on the spot assessment of flood-affected areas in Uyo, the state capital.

He was accompanied by the secretary to the government, Emmanuel Ekuwem, head of civil service, Effiong Essien among other aides of his administration.

Source: Legit.ng