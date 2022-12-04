A shocking statistic has been revealed that 60 percent of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Abuja will not be voting in 2023

However, this is a result of the change in the location of their primary registration area

Meanwhile, the Albino Foundation took its electoral sensitisation campaign to the IDP camp in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, electoral sensitisation programs have taken another dimension as The Albino Foundation took its sensitisation campaign to the camp of internally displaced persons (IDP).

On Saturday, December 3, the foundation took a trip to the IDP camp at Durumi, Abuja, to commemorate the “International Day of Persons with Disability” with the theme: ‘Transformative Solutions for Inclusive Development; The Role of Innovation in Fueling an Accessible and Equitable World.’

INEC has been urged to ensure adequate preparations for PWDs at the forthcoming 2023 polls: Photo: Sodiq Adelakun

Source: Original

Speaking at the event, the founder of The Albino Foundation, Jake Epelle, said the voter education campaign for the IDPs showed inclusiveness for other segments of the Nigerian population.

Epelle stated that the 2023 election will set an exemplary record as Nigeria’s electoral body has everything in place to ensure the proper inclusion of PWDs in the voting process of the forthcoming 2023 election.

He, however, urged all relevant stakeholders, including the government, to help implement policies that will aid the proper integration of PWDs in society.

Epelle said:

“The role of PWDs in provoking accountability cannot be overemphasised. We must yearn for our voices to be heard beyond popular lamentation and deliberately engage government institutions on accountability.”

Meanwhile, the project manager of the Albino Foundation, Ndifreke Ferdinand, said voter education is laced under the initiative’ Able2Vote’, which is in conjunction with the European Union (EU).

When asked if there will be special elections for PWDs in future elections, she revealed that the electoral reforms are a gradual process and, with time, there will be agitation.

IDP spokesperson reveals shocking stats of disenfranchisement

Speaking on the readiness of IDPs for the forthcoming election in 2023, the spokesperson for Abuja-based IDPs said:

“Unfortunately, most of the people in the camp cannot vote because we came in from Yobe, Borno, and Adamawa. When INEC staff came to register new voters, we were told that we could not be registered, so up to 60 per cent of IDPs cannot vote.”

He revealed that complaints had been lodged to the electoral body to redress the issue, but more needs to be done to rectify it.

Reacting to the development, Ikem Uchegbunam, the director of compliance and enforcement for persons with disabilities (NCPWD) said INEC proposed a change of polling units rather than starting a new registration.

He, however, assured that there would continue to make a case for the IDPs until INEC answers their request.

