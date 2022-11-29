Calls for the sack of interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu has been dismissed

The Niger Delta Integrity Group also debunked claims that it made the calls as reported in some mediums

The group also used the opportunity to warn against the promotion of laziness in the Niger Delta through payment of stipends to ex-agitators

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Port Harcourt - The Niger Delta Integrity Group (NDIG), has denied calling for the sack of interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd).

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, November 29 by its convener, Dr. Boma Horsfall, the group stated that it did not author the report calling for the sack of Ndiomu.

The group urged Gen. Ndiomu to forge ahead with his reforms and not be distracted by campaigns of calumny. Photo credit: Presidential Amnesty Programme

Source: Facebook

Dr. Horsfall said the group holds the PAP interim administrator in high esteem because of his track records and desire to transform the amnesty programme.

He said the NDIG is strongly guided by the principles of integrity, and as such, would not relegate itself to a cheap campaign of calumny against the PAP boss.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Part of the statement read:

“The NDIG holds the PAP interim administrator in very high esteem, given his capacity and track records. It is pitiable that such characters who are calling for the sack of a man who understands transformation, are only exhibiting their myopic state of mind in public.

“While the youths of other regions like the southwest and southeast have moved forward, are involved in more productive ventures, and are embracing technology innovations, the youths in the Niger Delta region have chosen to remain comfortable with the title of 'ex-agitators' and collecting stipends of N65,000, which has further promoted the culture of laziness.”

He urged ‘faceless group’ to desist from using the name of the NDIG to spread fake news, warning that it will not hesitate to fish them and their sponsors, and subsequently petition them to the relevant security agencies.

He added:

“The NDIG urges the peddlers of this falsehood to find more sustainable means of livelihood, and desist from fighting others for their selfish benefit.

“They should emulate youths in the Niger Delta region who never carried guns, and are doing meaningful businesses and engaging in productive ventures.

“Our heart bleeds because our people always settle for peanuts.

“It is sad that since the establishment of the Niger Delta Development Commission and the Presidential Amnesty Programme, no one from the Ijaw extraction has been made a millionaire from all these agitations, while we always fight for others to benefit.”

The group urged Gen. Ndiomu to forge ahead with his reforms for the PAP, advising him to be firm and focused, while adding that people will always resist real change.

NDIG cautions against sponsored attack on amnesty boss, Ndiomu

Recall that the NDIG recently warned a supposed group of 'ex-militant leaders' in the region to desist from carrying out sponsored attacks on Ndiomu.

The group in a statement issued by Horsfall on Friday, October 28, cautioned the self acclaimed ex-militants not to distract the amnesty boss, saying it is geared towards pulling down reputable appointees from the region who refuse to dance to their tune.

According to the NDIG, petitioning the National Security Adviser, General Babagana Monguno (rtd) to suspend Ndiomu over an alleged plot to undermine an ongoing suit against 15 companies is "baseless" and "senseless."

Buhari sacks NDDC sole administrator, approves constitution of new management team

Meanwhile, President Buhari recently approved the disengagement of Effiong Akwa as the NDDC boss.

A statement released by the ministry of Niger Delta affairs indicates that the disengagement is with effect from Thursday, October 20.

The president also approved the constitution of a new management team and governing board of the NDDC.

Source: Legit.ng