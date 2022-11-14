Some natives of Akwa Ibom State have commended the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for its prompt responses to the humanitarian needs of the state.

The indigenes, under the aegis of Ibom Progressive Forum, hailed the interventionist agency, for the donation of multi-million naira relief materials to flood victims.

The people of Akwa Ibom have commended NEMA for its efforts towards alleviating the sufferings faced by victims of flood in the state. Photo: Emmanuel Udom

Source: Facebook

A statement by Obong John Umoh said the agency has always been prompt with its responses to humanitarian crises in the state and indeed across the country.

Umoh noted that in September, NEMA donated relief materials to 761 families of communal clashes in Oku and Iboku councils.

He added that earlier in May, the agency carried out a post-impact assessment of the areas and obtained approval for relief materials to assist the victims to recover from the impact of the attack.

According to Umoh, NEMA returned early in November to support victims of flooding with relief materials worth millions of naira.

His words:

"The relief materials donated by NEMA include; 1, 000 bags of 10kg rice, 1, 000 bags of 10kg beans, 1, 000 bags of 10kg maize, 75 bags of 20kg salt, 75 kegs of 20litres vegetable oil, 150 cartons of seasoning cubes and 75 cartons of tin tomato.

"Other items include; 8, 000 pieces of nylon mats 1, 000 pieces mosquito treated nets, 600 cartons of bar soap, 2,500 pieces of guinea brocade, 1, 000 pieces of children’s wear, 1, 000 pieces of women’s wear and 1, 000 pieces of men’s wear among others. This has gone a long way in ameliorating the sufferings of our people."

He also reckoned that the icing on the cake was another visit to the state by NEMA and this time, the management team was led by its director-general, Habib Mustapha Ahmed.

According to him, not only did the NEMA team monitor the current situation of things in the state, but they also donated more items.

Umoh said NEMA has again demonstrated proactiveness by returning to Akwa Ibom with its DG handing over relief assistance in form of food and non-food items, including; clothing and hygiene materials to the state governor.

He said:

"What more can my people ask of? They have been adequately taken care of by NEMA. No wonder our governor reciprocated the kind gesture by donating an office complex to the agency for use to ease their services during disaster management within Akwa Ibom and Cross River.

"On behalf of the good people of Akwa Ibom state, we wish to thank the NEMA DG and his team for always coming through for our people. We want to charge them to sustain the momentum and aggressive response across the country.

"On our part, we must avert future occurrence. Hence, the state government must yield to all the warnings of NEMA. This is not a time to be ignorant. All hands must be on deck".

Gov Emmanuel sympathizes with flood victims in Akwa Ibom, orders for remedial measures

The Akwa Ibom state governor, Udom Emmanuel sympathized with flood victims in the state and ordered the ministry of works, and other relevant agencies to put remedial measures to reduce flooding in affected areas of the state.

Governor Emmanuel gave the directive while embarking on the spot assessment of flood-affected areas in Uyo, the state capital.

He was accompanied by the secretary to the government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, head of civil service, Elder Effiong Essien among other aides of his administration.

Source: Legit.ng