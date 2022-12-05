Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and their armed group the Eastern Security Network have been accused of setting fire to the Independent National Electoral Commission's office

The allegation against the group was made by the Imo state police command on Sunday, December 4

According to the police, the groups carried out the attack but were repelled by a strong force of security operatives deployed to the facility

The police in Imo state has said that members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed organisation, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) are responsible for the attack on the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

Daily Trust reports that the spokesperson for the Imo state police command, Mike Abattam while speaking in Owerri on Sunday, December 4, said that the police officers who were on duty during the attack repelled the gunmen.

The police have said that members of the IPOB and the ESN carried out the attack on the INEC office in Imo state. Photo: Nigeria police force

Source: Twitter

He alleged that the IPOB and ESN members threw Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) into the Oru West offices of INEC from outside the fence of the facility.

His words:

“The police operatives who engaged the hoodlums professionally inflicted various degrees of injuries on them.

"Having suffered a huge defeat, the hoodlums retreated, escaping in their vehicle and were given a hot chase by the operatives."

Minor damages to INEC office

Speaking further, Abattam said that while trying to escape, the explosives carried by the suspected IPOB and ESN members fell on the floor of INEC's conference room causing minor damages.

He also noted that while no life was lost, the police are currently carrying out an investigation and making moves to arrest the perpetrators of the criminal act.

For the 4th time in 3 weeks, hoodlums set another INEC office ablaze

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Oru, Imo state was set ablaze.

The affected INEC office was said to have been attacked by some yet-to-be-identified hoodlums operating in the locality.

INEC's national commissioner, Fetus Okoye said that the office was under extensive renovation when it was torched.

Tension as suspected thugs set fire on INEC office in southwest state

Some suspected thugs have set fire to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office at Iyana Mortuary in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

The incident was said to have occurred around midnight on Wednesday, November 9.

It was gathered that the thugs jumped the fence of the commission's building and set fire to it from the back.

