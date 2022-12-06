There is a strong and serious allegation that everything Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu said at Chatham House in London was scripted

Dino Melaye, the PDP's campaign spokesman, on Monday, December 5, released a video alleging that Tinubu's speech was sent to him via laptop

Melaye also claimed that Tinubu was forced to face the same tough questions he was running away from back in Nigeria

Dino Melaye, a spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential campaign, has alleged that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's speech at Chatham House in the United Kingdom on Monday, December 5, was scripted.

In fact, according to a leaked video supposedly seen by Melaye, which he shared via Facebook, while Tinubu was talking during the meeting, his speech was being sent to him word-for-word.

Melaye said Tinubu finally met in London what he had been running away from (Photo: Joe Igbokwe, Dino Melaye)

In the video shared by the former Kogi senator, someone behind the camera was using a laptop to send Tinubu's every word at Chatham House.

Reacting to this, Melaye said:

"After Newscaster Tinubu read the speech they wrote for him, he dogged arithmetic in Nigeria only to meet the quadratic equation in London."

The video was also shared by the former federal lawmaker via Twitter.

Chatham House: Tinubu dodges security question, asks top northern governor to respond

Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, delivered his address at the Chatham House in the United Kingdom.

After his speech, which was monitored by Legit, journalists were allowed to ask questions, and some of the questions bordered on security issues.

The questioner noted that though Tinubu had talked about the country's insecurity, he had not talked about how to reduce insecurity in the country.

But the presidential hopeful directed the question to the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai.

In responding to the question, El-Rufai said the APC blueprint for solving the security challenges in the country involved three major steps.

