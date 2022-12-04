The PDP has alleged that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, ran to the UK to dodge the Arise TV town hall meeting

The opposition claimed that the ruling party candidate in the 2023 election is avoiding questions on his plan to relocate the FCT from Abuja to Lagos

The PDP also warned Arise TV to desist from using its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar picture to promote the town hall meeting

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is avoiding Arise TV presidential town hall over his alleged plan to move Nigeria's capital from Abuja to Lagos.

This is as the PDP presidential campaign organisation also warned Arise TV not to use its candidate's photograph to publicise the town hall meeting, The Cable reported.

The opposition said this is why the APC candidate headed to the UK to speak on the economy, security and foreign policy at Chatham House on Monday, December 5.

Bayo Onanuga, the spokesperson of the Tinubu presidential campaign organisation, had said Tinubu would not be available for the Arise TV town hall meeting

However, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Sunday, December 4, alleged that Tinubu ran to the UK to avoid responding to questions on his alleged plan to move the federal capital territory from Abuja to Lagos.

The statement reads in part:

“The plan to relocate the federal capital was conceptualised and propagated by the Tinubu campaign and only became hysterical as a result of the public ire against such an atrocious plot to sequester the nation’s capital for his personal selfish interest."

