Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate (APC), delivered his address at the Chatham House in the United Kingdom.

After his speech, journalists were allowed to ask questions, and some of the questions bordered on security issues.

The questioner noted that though Tinubu had talked about the country's insecurity, he had not talked about how to reduce insecurity in the country.

But the presidential hopeful directed the question to the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai.

In responding to the question, El-Rufai said the APC blueprint for solving the security challenges in the country involved three major steps.

The first in the ruling party blueprint is policing. The Nigerian governor said there is a need for the country to adopt state police, and the party is planning to achieve that through constitutional reviews.

El-Rufai further stated that the second plan is to look into the military architecture, adding that the Nigerian military, both in the army, airforce, and navy, personals are not up to 200,000.

The Kaduna state further stated that the ruling party's approach is to look at the proliferation of small arms in the country.

Source: Legit.ng