Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has been very vocal for his support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Governor Uzodimma has stated that a Tinubu presidency will end the lamentations of the southeast

Uzodimma who is also the e southeast coordinator of the APC presidential campaign council described Tinubu as the best for Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Abakaliki - The Imo state governor who doubles as the southeast coordinator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Senator Hope Uzodimma has declared that there will be no more lamentation for the southeast after the 2023 general elections.

Governor Uzodimma in his address at the APC presidential campaign rally in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state said the party's presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a very good product that Ndi Igbo will benefit from.

Governor Uzodimma has insisted that Tinubu is the best presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 election. Photo credit: Imo state government

Source: Twitter

He further stated that Tinubu is the candidate that will rely on the already established achievements of the APC to win the people's trust with his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is one of our best and brightest in Nigeria and we believe in him.”

He urged the southeasterners to transform their outing at the Ebonyi rally into votes for better inclusion at the center, expressing confidence that victory is assured in the five states of the southeast for the APC.

Speaking at the rally, Tinubu described Governor Uzodimma as the change, hope, and joy of not just Imo but Nigeria as a whole.

He promised that the southeast will not be sidelined under his government when elected.

2023: Hope Uzodimma reveals more about Ebonyi APC rally

Writing on his Twitter page, Governor Uzodimma stated:

“The quest for the inclusion of Ndi Igbo and indeed, all other ethnic region, in the affairs & development of our great nation is a sacred one and our great party is committed to its actualization.

“This was the center of our message today, at Abakaliki, the capital city of Ebonyi state as I joined my brother Governor David Nwaeze Umahi to present the presidential candidate of our great party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu & his running mate H.E. Senator Kashim Shettima, to Ndi Ebonyi.

“Over the years, Asiwaju has sustained and proliferated a harmonious and peaceful coexistence amongst all Nigerians. His message of Renewed Hope, comes with a commitment to unite, consolidate and transform Nigeria into a nation that we are desirous of.

“Many thanks to the good people of Ebonyi for their continued support and rest assured that Ndi Igbo are part and parcel of the new Nigeria where everyone is an equity partner.”

2023: No presidential candidate better than Tinubu, says Ribadu

On his part, former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has declared that no presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2023 general elections is better than Tinubu.

Ribadu, a former presidential candidate on the platform of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, made the comment on Thursday, November 10 during the inauguration of the APC's directorate of stakeholder relations.

The Adamawa-born politician said the job of galvanising support for APC has been made easy with the emergence of Tinubu as the party's standard bearer.

2023 elections: My opponents confused, lack direction, says Tinubu

Meanwhile, Tinubu has taken a jibe at his opponents in the forthcoming election, saying they are confused and lack direction.

The APC presidential candidate made the comment during a town hall meeting with mining and agro-processing stakeholders in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital on Thursday, November 10.

He said his opponents rather than articulating issue-based campaigns, are resorting to open attack on persons and personalities.

Source: Legit.ng