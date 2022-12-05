The APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, said he has received his original certificate from the Chicago State University in the US

Tinubu, who spoke at Chatham House in London on Monday, December 5, also revealed his age amid the controversies over his background

Speaking about his previous workplaces, the former Lagos governor said Deloitte trained him as an accountant, while Mobile Oil attested to his outstanding record

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Chatham House, London - Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has finally addressed the controversies surrounding his age, school and record in the private sector.

Fielding questions at Chatham House in London on Monday, December 5, said he was born on March 29, 1952.

APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu speaks at Chatham House on Monday, December 5. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The former Lagos state governor said those who disputed claims that he was from the Tinubu family could request a DNA test.

I have received my original certificate from Chicago State University, says Tinubu

On his academic and private sector records, Tinubu announced that he just received his original certificate from Chicago State University.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He added stated that Mobile Oil, where he once worked, attested to his outstanding record.

His words:

"At the time of birth, I was dated March 29, 1952, in the family record. Then, I don’t think I had decided to be President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, not even that I would go into politics.

“I’ve had a very good record in life. My record is consistent in the university they questioned. They’ve now confessed that they wasted their money and their time. The record is there, and the transcript is there showing March 1952.

“I’m not claiming another father, I’m Tinubu and Tinubu proper. If they want a DNA, they could as well request for one.

“One of them was even accused of not being a Nigerian citizen, I didn’t touch that area.

“Equally, it remains the same. Chicago State University where I graduated has attested to that. Now, I can announce that I have received my original replacement degree certificate from them.

“Deloitte trained me as an accountant. Mobile Oil has attested to my outstanding record. I got to the pinnacle of my career in the private sector. Who among them can brag about that?

Chatham House: Tinubu dodges security question, asks Governor El-Rufai to respond

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu asked Governor El-Rufai of Kaduna state to answer the question asked him on security issues during the Chatham House event.

The questioner had noted that though Tinubu had talked about the country's insecurity, he had not talked about how to reduce insecurity in the country.

But the presidential hopeful directed the question to the governor of Kaduna state who said the APC blueprint for solving the security challenges in the country involved three major steps.

Source: Legit.ng