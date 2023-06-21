President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received the backing of an opposition lawmaker to succeed in leading Nigeria

Hon Amobi Ogah, an Abia State lawmaker in the House of Representatives, said President Tinubu needs the support of Nigerians

Ogah said it is high time for Nigerians to shift their focus from the ruins of the 2023 presidential elections

A federal lawmaker from Abia State, Hon Amobi Ogah, has urged Nigerians to accept their fate and respect whoever God has chosen to lead Nigeria.

He said this during a Thanksgiving service in Abia hosted in his honour just a few days after being a subject of controversy following a statement he made about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Hon Amobi Ogah has urged Nigerians to support the administration of President Bola Tinubu. Photo: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Amobi Ogah and Mr Peter Obi

Source: UGC

As reported by Daily Trust, the lawmaker Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives recounted his encounter with President Tinubu shortly after he met with lawmakers in which he was in attendance.

Ogah's comment after meeting the President reads:

“Today is my best day. Today, I’m so happy that I’m an elected member seeing my president talking. In fact, I’ve never known that this man is so intelligent.”

This statement sparked a lot of controversies as he was heavily critiqued by supporters of LP and Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the party who is currently in court challenging the mandate of President Tinubu.

While speaking to journalists in Abia, Ogah said:

“Once somebody has won an election, to be a good sportsman, you must give the person support.

"For me, like I said earlier last week that trended all over the world when I told the people, the election has come and gone. Now it is about governance. And whoever God has given that mandate to represent the people, you must respect that institution", The Cable reported.

While the lawmaker did not mention any name, it was widely believed that he was deliberately referring to Peter Obi, LP presidential candidate, who lost his bid to Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 general election.

Obi is currently challenging the outcome of the election that produced Tinubu.

Meanwhile, the recent move made and key decisions taken by President Bola Tinubu have continued to generate mixed reactions in the polity.

In a twist, a PDP chieftain and strong follower of Atiku Abubakar noted that the president has indeed hit the ground running.

Reno Omokri maintained that Tinubu had dumped former President Muhammadu Buhari's eight years into the dustbin and has exceeded expectations in a short while.

Source: Legit.ng