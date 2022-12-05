The maiden edition of the PDP New Generation, North East Youth Symposium took place in Yola, Adamawa State on 4th December 2022.

The event with theme ‘RESET NIGERIA - OPERATION DELIVER YOUR UNIT’ had a huge number of youths from across the North Eastern states in attendance. The event ended with a resolution to deliver 2m votes to the Atiku/Okowa 2023 ticket.

Cross section of PDP New Generation members at the event on Sunday, December 4. Photo credit: @pdpnewgen

Source: Twitter

Delivering the welcome address at the event, the Chairperson of the National Strategic Committee of PDP New Generation, Hauwa Atiku-Uwais stated the North East Youth Symposium, is geared towards canvassing votes and support for all PDP candidates. It is aimed at engaging various interest groups, electorates, community leaders and youths.”

“It will focus on social interaction between the youths and members of the public on burning issues such as unity, national prosperity, failed leadership, and the 2023 general elections.”

Uwais further said that, for the Youths in the North East, our vote for the Presidency is for His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubaka, in Bauchi it is for Gov Bala Mohammed, in Taraba it is for Lt. Col Agbu Kefas (rtd), in Borno it is for Mohammed Jajari, in Yobe it is for Shariff Abdullahi, in Gombe it is for Alhaji Jibrin Barde and in my dear state it is for no other but His Excellency, Rt. Hon Adamu Fintiri.

The presentation of the ‘RESET NIGERIA - OPERATION DELIVER YOUR UNIT’ was done by the Director General of PDP New Generation, Mr. Audu Mahmood.

In his presentation, Mahmood said; Atiku who served as Vice President (1999 - 2007) was the head of the National Economic council that put Nigeria on the path to prosperity. He oversaw the Central Bank of Nigeria reforms, and that is why today, we no longer have ‘Wonder Banks’ running away with savings of Nigerians. Atiku Abubakar supervised the telecommunication reforms, which introduced the GSM revolution that saw Nigeria go from 100,000 phone lines to over 100 millions lines.

“Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, at the age of 31, became one of the youngest persons to be elected as a local government chairman in Nigeria.

He served as a member of the 7th Senate representing Delta North Senatorial District before being elected in 2015 as the 5th Executive Governor of Delta state.

As a Governor, Gov. Okowa championed healthcare reforms, Youth empowerment, and resolved the lingering oil community crisis in Delta state. His wealth creation programs increased the GDP of Delta state, creating over 6,000 SME owners in his first tenure as governor.”

Mahmood further presented that in the strategic deployment plan of PDP New Generation, we will deploy 3 canvassers each, in over 20,000 polling units of the North East, and every canvasser is expected to deliver 40 votes in his/her polling unit.

With this development, our target is to deliver atleast 120 votes per polling unit and over 2m votes for the Atiku/Okowa ticket in the North East. This strategy will also be applied in the Gubernatorial, Senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly 2023 general elections.

In his conclusion, Audu Mahmood said; my dear fellow youths, i am assuring you that with the Atiku/Okowa ticket, the future of every Nigerian youth will be guaranteed and secured, they will bridge gap between the Old and New generation, they will place the future of Nigerian youths on the path to National and Global prosperity.

The Keynote Speaker at the event, Prof Mohammed Musa Kirfi, lamented that for prosperity of democracy, Nigerian must shun the politics of religion and ethnicity.

Kirfi said for Nigeria to have a government of National Unity, we must put all our ego and sentiment aside and vote in leaders that have the capacity to deliver. He further stated that at this point in time, Nigerians cannot afford to lose a presidential candidate like Atiku Abubakar.

Hon. Ndukwe Nkole, House of Reps Member Representing Arochukwu/Ohafia, Abia State, in his goodwill message stated that he was proud of the youths who came out en mass to attend the symposium.

He further said that out of all the presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar is the most experienced, dedicated, committed and capable to lead Nigeria. He then congratulated the organizers of the event and encouraged them to continue pushing in course of delivering the mandate of PDP.

Other dignitaries at the event include Deputy Chief Whip, Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Kelechi Onuzuruike; Alh Mohammed Abdullahi, PDP Candidate, House of Reps, Jere Constituency, Borno State; Representative of Gov Adamu Fintiri, Mr. Solomon Rumangar, DG Media, Hon Emeka Ndubisi, Director Diaspora, Atiku Support Organization and many others.

The event was organized by the North East Zonal Deputy Director General, Yusuf Kofare and other members of the PDP New Generation structure, situated in the North East.

Source: Legit.ng