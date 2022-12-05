Governor Nyesom Wike on Saturday, December 3, got some august visitors in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital.

Among notable names who were in the oil-rich state for the Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State (DSSRS) awards are Adams Oshiomhole, Minister Justice Abubakar Malami, Governors Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Okezie Ikpeazu.

Wike honoured a lot of persons who have contributed to nation-building recently in Rivers (Photo: @GovWike)

During the grand ceremony, Malami was recognised and honoured with the DSSRS award, Daily Nigerian reports.

The development was announced on Sunday, December 4, by Malami's spokesman, Umar Gwandu.

In his statement, Gwandu noted that the award was conferred on the minister principal for his contribution to the establishment of Dr. Nabo Graham-Douglass Rivers State’s Campus of the Nigerian Law School, among other impressive acts towards nation-building.

