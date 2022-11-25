The Peoples Democratic Party has been hailed for its detailed manifesto ahead of the 2023 general elections

The commendation was from a renowned researcher and journalist, Nichola Ibekwe who said those who drafted the public policy document did a great job

Among other things, PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar says he plans to accelerate the development and funding of small businesses in Nigeria

Twitter - Researcher and journalist, Nichola Ibekwe has revealed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has the most detailed manifesto ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ibekwe, a 2016 World Press Fellow, made the assertion in a Twitter thread on Friday, November 25.

The renowned journalist also lambasted Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi for not releasing a manifesto to the public few weeks to the election.

He wrote:

“In the last six weeks, as part of a research project I worked on, I have read the APC, PDP, PRP, SDP, and NNPP manifestos.

“LP hasn't officially released a manifesto so I relied heavily on statements made by its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

“Of all of these manifestos the section that deals with the economy in the PDP manifesto is the most detailed. It is also the one that answers the "how" question best. Who ever handles that part of the manifesto really did an amazing job.

“I say this because one can tell from the hurried & imprecise nature of sections like health, education (more on this) & security (surprisingly) that different teams were contracted to write each section. No way the team which wrote the section of economy wrote the one on security.

“I was particularly wowed by the section on SMEs, & the open-market leaning pledges in that section. If Atiku is elected and he goes ahead to implement these pledges (politicians don't usually keep their promises), it is clear that businesses will thrive and unemployment cut.”

Taking a dig at Obi, Ibekwe noted that:

“Obi is also not as generous about the "hows" of his economy plans like Atiku.”

He, however stated that:

“I like his Idea of a progressive tax regime. But his plan to fight insecurity by bettering the economy, though great on paper, leaves one with a chicken and egg dilemma.”

I’ll set aside $10billion for employment of youths, women in Nigeria if elected - Atiku

In a related development, Atiku has vowed that if elected, his administration will set aside $10billion to create employment and boost small and medium scale enterprises to help employment drive for youths and women in the country.

The former vice president made the comment while addressing PDP supporters in Illorin, the Kwara state capital on Thursday, November 24.

Massive crowd thronged the Metropolitan Square, Illorin to catch a glimpse of Atiku and his entourage as they campaigned in the north-central state.

2023: APC not a party to support, they are destroyers, Atiku declares

Recall that Atiku recently described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as destroyers, adding that they don’t deserve to be supported.

The former vice president made the comment in Benin, Edo state on Saturday, October 22.

He said the APC has destroyed the educational system, economy, infrastructure and failed to address the security challenges facing the country.

