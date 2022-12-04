The emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election and of Kashim Shettima as the running mate of Bola Tinubu of the APC has made the northeast a battleground for both the APC and the PDP

Atiku, a one-time vice president from Adamawa, will contest for over 12.8 million votes registered in the region against the ex-governor of Borno state, Shettima

However, if APC or PDP wins the 2023 election, the northeast will either be producing a second vice president or its first-ever president

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

As Nigerians approach February 25, 2023, for the general election, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and leading opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would have a tough battleground in the northeast.

This is because the region served as the constituency of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP and Kashim Shettima, the vice presidential candidate of the APC.

Northern states that may be tough battleground for both APC and PDP Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Latest about PDP, APC, 2023 Election, Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu, Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa, Borno, Taraba, Yobe

The region has recorded no less than 12.8 million registered voters, and it held the position of number 5 among the 6 geopolitical zones in terms of the voting population, based on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) record.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

If either the APC or PDP wins the 2023 election, the region will produce its first-ever president or vice president for the second term.

The 6 states in the region are listed below:

Borno Yobe Bauchi Taraba Adamawa Gombe

These 6 states will be a battleground for both the APC and the PDP, and this is how things may work for them.

Borno

Borno state may be a sure pass for the APC as it is under the ruling party's control.

According to INEC, Borno state has 2,315,956 registered voters, and Shettima, the former governor of the state, may garner the majority of the votes for the APC.

Yobe

This is another northeast state under the control of the APC. Yobe state has 1,365,913 registered voters.

Yobe has always been for the APC, but the rift within the party over candidates’ imposition may affect the party's chances in the 2023 election.

Bauchi

This is one PDP state with over 2.4 million registered voters that Atiku Abubakar is expected to will without stress, but he may not have his way.

There has been a rift between the governor of Bauchi state, Mohammed Bala and Atiku. Bala recently commented that the people of his state are Buharists.

Taraba

The state has always been a strong support base for Atiku, but the game could change in the 2023 election following the rift between Senator Emmanuel Bwacha and the incumbent governor, Darius Ishaku,

Bwacha was recently declared as the authentic governorship candidate of the APC in the state. Thus, the presidential election in the state will be keenly contested between the APC and the PDP.

Adamawa

This is the home of Atiku, the PDP presidential candidate with over 1.7 million registered voters.

Atiku is expected to win the state, but the emergence of Aishatu Binani, who was recently reinstated as the APC governorship candidate in the state, is a potential threat.

Binani had defeated prominent statesmen in the APC primary in the state, such as the former governor Bindow Jibrilla and pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuru Ribadu.

Gombe

This is another APC state with over 1.3 million registered voters.

The recent reconciliation between Senator Danjuma Goje and Governor Inuwa Yahaya has also increased the chances of the APC over the PDP in the state.

Source: Legit.ng