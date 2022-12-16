The chances of the Peoples Democratic Party in the forthcoming general elections have continued to receive major threats in the polity

In fact, the opposition party is yet to solve its internal crisis with its major stakeholders who have openly withdrawn their support for Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2023 elections

A recent move within the camp of the PDP is the defection of major stakeholders in Sokoto state, who dumped the party and joined the ruling APC, declaring their support for Bola Tinubu

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Sokoto State disclosed it had received more defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties in the eastern zone of the state.

This development is contained in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday, December 16, by Bashar Abubakar, the special assistant to Senator Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North), the APC leader in the state.

Hundreds of supporters backed Tinubu for presidency in Sokoto state

According to Abubakar, the latest defections involved hundreds of supporters of the PDP, Labour Party (LP) and New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) from Gwadabawa, Illela and Goronyo Local Government Areas that joined the APC, The Nation reported.

“These defectors include former Councillors and various stakeholders from the eastern zone of the state.

