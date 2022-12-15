The PRP in Sokoto has collapsed its structure for the APC in the state, to strengthen the opposition to defeat the PDP in the state

Muhammad Gumburawa, the governorship candidate of the PRP, 3 senatorial candidates of the party and other contestants collapsed the party's structure for APC in the state

Senator Aliyu Wamakko, who received the defectors, said the action is commendable and timely

Sokoto, Sokoto - As the 2023 election gathers momentum, Muhammad Gumburawa, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Sokoto state have collapsed the party's structure into the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto state.

Gumburawa, alongside other flagbearers of the PDP for elective positions, including the 3 senatorial candidates, Garzali Abdullahi (Sokoto North), Bello Holai (Sokoto East) and their counterpart in Sokoto west, The Nation reported.

PRP collapses structure for APC to defeat PDP in Sokoto Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

New party that collapse its structure for APC in northern state

The defection is considered a major boost for the opposition in taking over from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Others on the defection list include the candidates of the party for the house of representatives, Sokoto state house of assembly and other officials across the state structure of the PRP.

This was disclosed by Bashar Abubakar, the special assistant on media to senator Aliyu Wamakko, who quoted Gumburawa saying that their defection was meant to strengthen the APC ahead of the 2023 election in the state.

Senator Wamakko who received the defectors at his residence in Gawon Mama Sokoto described the move as timely and unprecedented.

His statement reads in part:

“The APC will closely and harmoniously work with you and your teeming supporters as a family with equal treatment as other members.”

Source: Legit.ng